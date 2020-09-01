STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Infrastructure development will propel growth’

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that infrastructure is vital for growth, which would help the industry in the long run.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that infrastructure development is the need of the hour to propel growth, Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R Karikal Valaven has said that the state government is keen on coming up with industrial zoning to benefit the sector with required infrastructure. A large industry with significant investment size could be encouraged as a standalone industry, he observed.

Addressing the digital conference on ‘Reinforcing Growth through Infrastructure Development’ by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, he said the government has approved the Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor. “The Orvakal airport would attract investments into the region. The development of Krishnapatnam node is already identified and is under various stages of development. The government would come up with sector-specific industrial nodes to accelerate progress and development,” he added.  

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that infrastructure is vital for growth, which would help the industry in the long run. He also spoke about specified industrial regions, which would propel growth.C Shekar Reddy, chairperson, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter & CMD, CSR Estates Limited said infrastructure has a good scope for future generation. Stating that AP is a pioneer in infrastructure initiatives, he urged the government to come up with more projects in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. He suggested that small and medium -scale developers be encouraged in all government projects.

Sandeep Singh, chairperson, CII Karnataka & President, ICEMA & MD, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pvt Ltd said the sector is critical for driving overall development offering enhanced growth prospects to strengthen the state, especially during Covid-19. D Ramakrishna, chairperson, CII Andhra Pradesh & MD, Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd and Sudharkar Chigurupati, president, CREDAI, AP also attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
infrastructure development R Karikal Valaven Andhra Pradesh Orvakal airport
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp