‘Infrastructure development will propel growth’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that infrastructure development is the need of the hour to propel growth, Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R Karikal Valaven has said that the state government is keen on coming up with industrial zoning to benefit the sector with required infrastructure. A large industry with significant investment size could be encouraged as a standalone industry, he observed.

Addressing the digital conference on ‘Reinforcing Growth through Infrastructure Development’ by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, he said the government has approved the Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor. “The Orvakal airport would attract investments into the region. The development of Krishnapatnam node is already identified and is under various stages of development. The government would come up with sector-specific industrial nodes to accelerate progress and development,” he added.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that infrastructure is vital for growth, which would help the industry in the long run. He also spoke about specified industrial regions, which would propel growth.C Shekar Reddy, chairperson, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter & CMD, CSR Estates Limited said infrastructure has a good scope for future generation. Stating that AP is a pioneer in infrastructure initiatives, he urged the government to come up with more projects in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. He suggested that small and medium -scale developers be encouraged in all government projects.

Sandeep Singh, chairperson, CII Karnataka & President, ICEMA & MD, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pvt Ltd said the sector is critical for driving overall development offering enhanced growth prospects to strengthen the state, especially during Covid-19. D Ramakrishna, chairperson, CII Andhra Pradesh & MD, Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd and Sudharkar Chigurupati, president, CREDAI, AP also attended the meeting.