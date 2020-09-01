STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land survey to begin on January 1, 2021 in Andhra Pradesh

CM tells officials to complete it by Aug 2023, that is in 18 months  

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials concerned to  commence a Comprehensive Land Survey in the State from January 1, 2021, and complete it by August 31,  2023, that is in 18 months. Addressing a high-level review meeting on land survey, the Chief Minister asked officials to take up land surveys in all mandals simultaneously along with urban areas and asked the officials to increase the number of survey teams from the present 4,500.

Modern technology will be used extensively for the land survey to ensure transparency and a mechanism should be in place to resolve the land litigations, making Andhra Pradesh the first State to extensively utilise technology for land survey. Officials informed the Chief Minister that to resolve the land disputes on the spot, mobile tribunals are being arranged. The land disputes will be resolved without any conflicts and in an expeditious manner. 

They explained the details of the Comprehensive Land Survey conducted on a pilot basis in Takkellapadu village in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district. As against 182 land holdings in the past, the number of land holdings increased to 631 today and the number of survey numbers were found to be more than the land holdings. That is, as against 631 land holdings, there were 829 survey numbers, they explained. 

Further, they informed the Chief Minister that purification of records will benefit the farmers and the survey will help resolve the decades of land litigations, with real landholders getting to enjoy their rights. They  informed him that data from rovers engaged in the land survey will be uploaded online and no one can tamper with the data. They said there are 52,866 land disputes pending with revenue court while a special drive is undertaken to address the 79,405 petitions pertaining to webland mistakes.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to extend sub registrar services from village secretariats, stating that it would pave way for automatic updation of records and negate the possibility of mistakes to a large extent. Further, it will also help in resolving the land-related disputes in an expeditious manner.He asked the officials to keep the equipment procured for land survey in the village secretariat. “Give wide publicity to Comprehensive Land Survey and display posters in all the village secretariats. Awareness about the land survey, being held for the first time after 1930, should be created among people, especially farmers, by organising Gram Sabhas, he said. 

The officials were told  to use specially designed stones as markers and ensure that all the survey equipment, drones, rovers, base stations, mobile tribunals, vehicles for survey teams are ready before the commencement of the survey. Impart training to the surveyors in use of the equipment, he said. 

