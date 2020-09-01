Poshana launch postponed to September 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The launch of YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes aimed at providing nutritious food for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to September 7.Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, T Vijaya Kumar Reddy said with the announcement of seven days State mourning by the Centre following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, the launch of the scheme has been postponed to September 7.Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus scheme, nutritious food would be supplied in 77 tribal areas covering eight ITDAs.