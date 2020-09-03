STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna Collector serves notice on DMHO over Swarna Palace fire 

Govt leaving no stone unturned to render justice to victims’ families, says Collector 

DGP Gautam Sawang visits Swarna Palace Hotel after the fire incident in Vijayawada on Sunday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another development in the investigation into Swarna Palace fire, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Wednesday served a show cause notice on District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) I Ramesh.

“I have served the show cause notice on the DMHO seeking an explanation as to why and how the permissions were given to the hotel management to convert Swarna Palace into a Covid-19 Care Centre. Ramesh has been directed to submit his explanation within the next couple of days,” the Collector said. 
He asserted that the district administration and the State government are leaving no stone unturned to render justice to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the committee constituted to probe the allegations levelled by the wife of a patient, who passed away at Liberty Hospital while being treated for the symptoms of Covid-19, visited the hospital and directed the woman as well as the hospital management to provide evidence supporting their respective arguments. 

A report on the same will be submitted to the Collector within the next two to three days, Dr Jyotimani, one of the members of the committee, said.

Krishna dist reports 397 new cases

Krishna district reported 397 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the count to 16,992. With the death of six more, the toll rose to 288. As many as 2,482 patients are undergoing treatment, while 14,222 have recovered from coronavirus 

“Krishna district has been largely successful in curbing the spread of Covid-19. Over 4 lakh cases have been recorded in the State. Compared to other districts, Krishna has reported less number of cases,” said  Collector A Md Imtiaz

