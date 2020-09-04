Less no. of hospital beds still a concern, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said Covid-19 was now more a threat to smaller towns and rural areas than metro cities, which is why its spread is faster in Andhra Pradesh.

“Being a new state, AP requires greater preparedness. Less hospital beds are still a concern. Optimisation of medical resources should be ensured at every level. Frontline warriors should be given maximum support and insurance coverage,” Naidu said while interacting with doctors, survivors and coronavirus experts through a video-conference on Thursday. He reiterated the need for providing Rs 10,000 cash assistance to migrant workers and daily wagers.