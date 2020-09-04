Minister Botcha Satyanarayana flags off new sanitation vehicles for VMC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana flagged off seven vehicles on Thursday to be used for sanitation works by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). The vehicles were procured for a total of Rs 2.19 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister observed that the consistent efforts to keep the city clean led to Vijayawada bagging fourth spot in the recent Swachh Survekshan rankings. He said the corporation was adopting machinery with latest technology so as to ensure sanitation in a short time even with less manpower. According to VMC chief, a sweeping machine with operation and maintenance at `66.67 lakh from the 14th Finance Commission (FC), three drain de-silting machines at `84 lakh from funds given by PCB, and three skid steer loaders at `68.26 lakh from VMC’s kitty, were procured.