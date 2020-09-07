Vijayawada: Six women rescued from spa, four held for involvement in anti-social activities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force (CTF) raided a spa and rescued six women and arrested four persons, including the organiser, for their alleged involvement in anti-social activities like prostitution and cross-gender massages in the guise of spa services on Sunday.

According to task force officials, they received a complaint from public that Spa K9 is encouraging illegal activities and even running without valid permissions. Based on the information, a team of CTF officials raided the spa on Sunday evening.

“The raid was conducted after a police officer, posing as a decoy customer, went to the spa and informed us about the activities. After he gave a signal to us, we conducted a raid and caught them red-handed. Organiser Kiran and three others were arrested and were handed over to Machavaram police,” said CTF Assistant Commissioner of Police Varma.

The six women were sent to rescue home. A case was registered against the accused under Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.