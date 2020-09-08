Name CBI as respondent in land probe: Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday informed the High Court that it had decided to entrust the probe into large scale irregularities in Amaravati lands to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government also wanted the court to name CBI also as a respondent in the petition filed by TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Alapati Rajendra Prasad seeking setting aside the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Amaravati lands and other decisions taken by the previous TDP government.

Advocate General S Sriram said the previous TDP government resorted to large scale irregularities in Amaravati lands and the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted by the present government had found the same in its report and the SIT was formed to probe them. When the petition came up for hearing before Judge DVSS Somayajulu, Sriram pleaded the court to make the Centre and the CBI as respondents in the petition filed by the TDP leaders.

He informed the court that the government had filed an additional affidavit for naming the Centre and CBI as respondents in the case. Sriram said when N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister, his Cabinet ministers, TDP MLAs, party leaders and people close to the former CM purchased lands in Amaravati even before it was declared the State Capital. Sriram said public interest was set aside and large scale land dealings were done during the previous government.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee had brought all these facts to light and to probe these, the SIT was constituted. Fearing that their ill-deeds will be exposed, the TDP leaders have approached the High Court to set aside the SIT probe, he said.Stating that money laundering had also taken place in purchase of Amaravati lands, Sriram pleaded the court to issue notices to the Centre and the CBI for their opinion on the issue. Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, senior advocates V Venkataramana and P Veera Reddy pleaded the court to stop the government from setting a wrong precedent by ordering SIT probe into the decisions taken by the previous government. Later, the case hearing was adjourned to Tuesday.