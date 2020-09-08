STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Text to 8632330909 to fight fake drug menace in Andhra Pradesh

Narayan told TNIE that soon an intelligence wing would be formed to crackdown on the illegal activities in drug stores and inspect all distribution and manufacturing units, if possible. 

Published: 08th September 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  DCA DG  S Ravi Shankar Narayan on Monday launched WhatsApp helpline number 8632330909 and an e-mail ID to receive complaints from the public regarding quality of drugs, availability and prices of medicines. Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials to crack the whip on illegal manufacture and marketing of medicines. 

With public filing several complaints against pharmacies over fake medicines and collection of exorbitant prices, the Drug Control Administration is planning to put an end to the fake drug menace and take the initiative across the State soon. During a recent review meeting with Health department officials, the Chief Minister took a serious view of the fake drug menace and asked the officials concerned to chalk out steps to increase vigilance by conducting periodical inspections at 34,000 drug stores in the State in the interest of public health. 

Narayan told TNIE that soon an intelligence wing would be formed to crackdown on the illegal activities in drug stores and inspect all distribution and manufacturing units, if possible. “As a first step to create awareness among the public, we are going to affix posters of the helpline number in all the pharmacies across the State. Stringent action would be taken against those found indulging in illegal activities,” Narayan warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S Ravi Shankar Narayan WhatsApp helpline Drugs Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp