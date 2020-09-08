Text to 8632330909 to fight fake drug menace in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DCA DG S Ravi Shankar Narayan on Monday launched WhatsApp helpline number 8632330909 and an e-mail ID to receive complaints from the public regarding quality of drugs, availability and prices of medicines. Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials to crack the whip on illegal manufacture and marketing of medicines.

With public filing several complaints against pharmacies over fake medicines and collection of exorbitant prices, the Drug Control Administration is planning to put an end to the fake drug menace and take the initiative across the State soon. During a recent review meeting with Health department officials, the Chief Minister took a serious view of the fake drug menace and asked the officials concerned to chalk out steps to increase vigilance by conducting periodical inspections at 34,000 drug stores in the State in the interest of public health.

Narayan told TNIE that soon an intelligence wing would be formed to crackdown on the illegal activities in drug stores and inspect all distribution and manufacturing units, if possible. “As a first step to create awareness among the public, we are going to affix posters of the helpline number in all the pharmacies across the State. Stringent action would be taken against those found indulging in illegal activities,” Narayan warned.