16 more containment zones declared in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: Sixteen more containment zones were declared in Krishna district on Wednesday. Out of the total 414 clusters, 130 are very active, 230 are active and 54 are dormant.

In a video conference with nodal officers and doctors from his camp office here, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz said the Covid death rate in the district stood at 1.58 per cent and steps should be taken to reduce it to 0.5 per cent.

He pointed out that a significant number of infections were recorded in rural areas and many people with fever and other health complications have been visiting doctors for the last 10 days. As such, the health department should make arrangements to intensify testing in the rural areas, he said.

Meanwhile, 350 new infections reported on Wednesday took the count to 19,414. Five more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 323 even as 16,305 persons have recovered so far in the district.