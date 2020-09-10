Vijayawada: Stone laid for road under bridge near Madhura Nagar Railway Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana laid the foundation stone for an approach road to the recently completed road under bridge (RUB) near Madhura Nagar Railway Station here on Wednesday. The entire project cost, including the RUB, is estimated at Rs 27.20 crore, and the project aims at reducing traffic congestion.

"Without the RUB near Madhura Nagar, residents of Bhanu Nagar, Pasupu Thota, Kobbari Thota, Sai Baba Colony, Nethaji Colony, Indira Colony, Teachers Colony, Butchaiah Colony, Gadde Venkataramaiah Nagar and Devi Nagar have been facing difficulty to commute during the peak hours. Considering the severity of the problem, MLA Malladi Vishnu requested the government to sanction funds for the project," Satyanarayana said.

Of the total project cost, Rs 9.56 crore is being borne by the Indian Railways and the remaining was taken from the state development fund.