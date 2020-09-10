STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Stone laid for road under bridge near Madhura Nagar Railway Station

Of the total project cost, Rs  9.56 crore is being borne by the Indian Railways and the remaining was taken from the state development fund.

Published: 10th September 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

The construction of Road Under Bridge at Madhura Nagar in Vijayawada is going on

The construction of Road Under Bridge at Madhura Nagar in Vijayawada is going on. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana laid the foundation stone for an approach road to the recently completed road under bridge (RUB) near Madhura Nagar Railway Station here on Wednesday. The entire project cost, including the RUB, is estimated at Rs  27.20 crore, and the project aims at reducing traffic congestion. 

"Without the RUB near Madhura Nagar, residents of Bhanu Nagar, Pasupu Thota, Kobbari Thota, Sai Baba Colony, Nethaji Colony, Indira Colony, Teachers Colony, Butchaiah Colony, Gadde Venkataramaiah Nagar and Devi Nagar have been facing difficulty to commute during the peak hours. Considering the severity of the problem, MLA Malladi Vishnu requested the government to sanction funds for the project," Satyanarayana said.

Of the total project cost, Rs  9.56 crore is being borne by the Indian Railways and the remaining was taken from the state development fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhura Nagar Railway Station Botcha Satyanarayana Vijayawada road under bridge
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp