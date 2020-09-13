Install CCTV cameras, geo-tag all places of worship, says DGP Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of fire mishap at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Saturday instructed the managements of all the temples and other places of worship to step up safety measures, including installation of CCTV cameras and making proper lighting arrangements, to boost visibility apart from making available firefighting equipment.

Gautam Sawang issued orders to the police officials to check the CCTV cameras periodically for technical glitches and to keep a strict vigil on all the temples and other places of worship, apart from geo-tagging them. “It is our responsibility to uphold the sanctity of all places of worship. The Superintendents of Police have been directed to monitor security measures at all the places of worship from time to time,’’ the DGP said, adding that in a State like Andhra Pradesh which is known for its communal harmony, certain sections with vested interests have been trying to instigate people of different communities to drive their agenda.

Meanwhile, a day after deciding to hand over the probe into the Antarvedi chariot fire to Central Bureau of Investigation, which led to a furore in the State, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas lashed out at Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for politicising the fire mishap by encouraging protests outside temples. He warned of strict action against those who try to cause inconvenience to devotees or disturb peace. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the minister slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP State chief Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for politicising the issue and trying to create chaos in the State.

The minister dared the Opposition leaders to reveal details about the fire mishap at Sri Venugopala Swamy temple in K Pentapadu on October 19, 2019, during the TDP regime. The 70-year-old historic chariot was destroyed in a fire accident, but neither the BJP leaders nor the TDP government ordered an inquiry and no one raised the issue and no action was taken against the perpetrators, he said.

“The previous government failed to reconstruct the chariot and locals have built it on their own,’’ he said and questioned if Chandrababu Naidu or Somu Veerraju will take the responsibility of K Pentapadu incident and resign to their posts? “The TDP does not have any respect towards Hindu religion. Chandrababu Naidu, who performed the rituals wearing shoes, is now playing the Hindutva card taking advantage of the protests by Hindu groups,’’ he said and added that the sins of Naidu will not get cleansed even after visiting numerous temples.