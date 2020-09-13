STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP to stage protests in front of temples for a week

The Opposition TDP has decided to stage protests at various temples for a week against the ‘attacks’ on places of worship.

Published: 13th September 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has decided to stage protests at various temples for a week against the ‘attacks’ on places of worship. The protests would be held in front of Surya Devalayam (Sun Temple) on Sunday, Shiva temples on Monday, Anjaneya Swamy temples on Tuesday, Ayyappa temples on Wednesday, Sai Baba temples on Thursday, Ammavari temples on Friday and Vishnu temples on Saturday.

Former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao accused the YSRC government of supporting one particular religion. He also held the government responsible for the  ongoing attacks on the Hindu temples in the State and demanded the resignation of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas. Addressing a press conference, the TDP leader said that the TDP leaders and activists would stage protests at various temples for a week against the attacks.

Many attacks have taken place on Hindu temples in the past 15 months of the YSRC regime. This kind of unchecked attacks on temples did not happen since Independence. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no respect for the temples, he alleged. 

The TDP leader sought to know why a series of attacks took place after the YSRC came to power. “No proper investigation was taken up in any attack on the temples, which was why the atrocities are continuing unabated. The CM should explain why no arrests were made in connection with the attacks on the temples, he said.

TAGS
TDP
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp