TDP to stage protests in front of temples for a week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has decided to stage protests at various temples for a week against the ‘attacks’ on places of worship. The protests would be held in front of Surya Devalayam (Sun Temple) on Sunday, Shiva temples on Monday, Anjaneya Swamy temples on Tuesday, Ayyappa temples on Wednesday, Sai Baba temples on Thursday, Ammavari temples on Friday and Vishnu temples on Saturday.

Former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao accused the YSRC government of supporting one particular religion. He also held the government responsible for the ongoing attacks on the Hindu temples in the State and demanded the resignation of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas. Addressing a press conference, the TDP leader said that the TDP leaders and activists would stage protests at various temples for a week against the attacks.

Many attacks have taken place on Hindu temples in the past 15 months of the YSRC regime. This kind of unchecked attacks on temples did not happen since Independence. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no respect for the temples, he alleged.

The TDP leader sought to know why a series of attacks took place after the YSRC came to power. “No proper investigation was taken up in any attack on the temples, which was why the atrocities are continuing unabated. The CM should explain why no arrests were made in connection with the attacks on the temples, he said.