Apex court lets govt continue probe into Vijayawada blaze

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Andhra Pradesh government to proceed with the investigation against Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospitals managing director Dr P Ramesh Babu and non-executive chairman Sitarama Mohan Rao in the case pertaining to the Swarna Palace hotel fire mishap that claimed 10 lives in Vijayawada.The court issued its orders on the Special Leave Petition (SLP) field by the State government to vacate the interim orders of the AP High Court, which in August last stayed proceedings against Ramesh Babu and Sitarama Mohan Rao. The duo had earlier approached the High Court seeking a stay on their arrest and quashing the case registered by the Vijayawada city police against the hospital management.

When the SLP came up for hearing on Monday before the bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi contended on behalf of the government that it would not be appropriate to stay an investigation into the fire mishap that claimed 10 lives.Rohatgi said the hospital management was not cooperating with the investigation, and sought for the Supreme Court to stay the High Court’s orders so the investigation can continue.

The Supreme Court, however, said the respondents (Ramesh Hospitals management) will not be taken for custodial interrogation on their cooperation with the police during the investigation into the case. It also said the High Court can decide on the arrest of Ramesh Babu based on evidence produced by the police.

On August 25, Justice D Ramesh of the AP High Court issued interim orders staying proceedings against Dr Ramesh Babu and Sitarama Mohan Rao till the district Collector, Sub-Collector and District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), who permitted Ramesh Hospitals to run the Covid Care Centre (CCC) from Swarna Palace, were named as the accused in the case.

Stating that the negligence of the administration is evident, the High Court asked the public prosecutor how the Sub-Collector earlier allowed a quarantine centre to be run at Swarna Palace by the Airports Authority. The quarantine centres were set up as per a government order, and this fact should not be ignored, Justice D Ramesh observed while staying further proceedings against the hospital management.