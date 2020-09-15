Former AP advocate general moves HC, seeks protection from arrest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a dramatic turn of events, former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas filed a writ petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, urging it to direct the State government not to take any coercive actions such as arrest, detention etc against him as part of any enquiry or investigation which is underway. Srinivas served as advocate general for the Andhra Pradesh government for three years from May 30, 2016 and as additional advocate general from June 30, 2014 till his elevation as AG.

In his plea, he submitted that the government, in order to foist a false case against him in the Amaravati land scam, has been trying to conduct rowing enquiries to create evidence, by phone tapping, shadow policing, and intimidating his relatives. Citing a letter purportedly written by the Principal Secretary (Home) to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions that he had parted with official information about the location of the capital to enable certain individuals to purchase land, he termed such allegations whimsical and denied funding any such land transaction.

He asserted there was no evidence to show he had purchased any property utilising any information he was privy to by virtue of his office. The Cabinet Sub-Committee that examined the alleged Amaravati insider trading had named several TDP leaders, including Payyavula Kesav, Prattipati Pulla Rao and P Narayana and indicated that the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s close aides had purchased lands based on privileged information about the location of the capital before it was made public. Dammalapati Srinivas too figured in the sub-committee’s findings. Srinivas said the report was accepted without application of mind.

“The false allegations of the government are based on hypothetical assumptions that the petitioner (himself) has amassed numerous properties by virtue of his office,” he said, and clarified that he was not privy to any information regarding the location of the capital. His petition has become a hot topic of discussion among the legal fraternity, some of whom opined that it is rare indeed for a former advocate general to file a petition of this nature. Srinivas named CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, DGP, DG-ACB, Office of the Addl DGP, CID and K Raghuram Reddy, DIG, Intelligence Department besides the State of Andhra Pradesh represented by the Principal Secretary (Home) as respondents.

Dammalapati Srinivas accused the intelligence department of making enquiries to collect material against him and accused K Raghuram Reddy, DIG, Intelligence, of writing a letter to the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax seeking his ITR details and surreptitiously obtaining his bank statements and other documents without any sanctions. Casting aspersions on the special investigation team constituted to look into the Amaravati insider trading, he alleged that their probe was biased.He pleaded with the high court to restrain the respondents from taking coercive action against him without its permission or continue investigation against him without its knowledge.

Similarly,he urged the court to call for all records pertaining to any inquiry being conducted against him and quash the letter sent by the Principal Secretary (Home) to the Union government. He further asked the court to monitor any probe against him and direct the government to continue any investigation against him only under its strict supervision. He also sought payment of compensation by the respondents for allegedly intimidating him.

