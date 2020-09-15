Human Rights Forum condemns Umar Khalid’s arrest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) condemned the arrest of United Against Hate (UAH) activist Umar Khalid late Sunday night by Delhi Police Special Cell. Umar Khalid was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in the violence in North East Delhi in February this year.

“The HRF believes the charges against Umar Khalid to be fabricated with evidence being sought to be systematically manufactured. Over several months, the Delhi police have been relentlessly targeting and incarcerating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) activists, most of them young, under plainly bogus charges.

While organisations and individuals working for communal harmony are being vilified and booked in false cases, the real instigators and conspirators of the brutal violence continue to stalk Delhi roaming scot-free,” HRF AP and Telangana State Coordination members VS Krishna and S Jeevan Kumar said.