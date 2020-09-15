Nara Lokesh: Revive handloom, crafts boards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday demanded that the State government bring pressure on the Centre to revive the All India Handicrafts Board and All India Handloom Board for the benefit of artisans and weavers. Lokesh said the government take measures to protect the interests of lakhs of artisans and weavers, who are dependent on traditional crafts for their livelihood.

In an open letter to the Textiles Minister, the TDP MLC said the closure of Handicrafts Board and Handloom Board, coupled with the lockdown due to Covid-19, affected the livelihood of artisans and weavers.