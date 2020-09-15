NRI dies after slipping at waterfalls in US

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 27-year-old NRI Polavarapu Kamala hailing from Gudlavalleru town of Krishna district allegedly drowned, while taking a selfie during her visit to Bald River Falls in Tennessee, the United States on Sunday. The woman used to work as a software engineer in Ohio along with her husband and had gone to the US, a few years ago to pursue higher education.

According to local reports, the incident took place on September 12 evening when the woman along with her husband had gone to Bald River Falls in Tennessee, after visiting a relative’s house in Atlanta. While taking a selfie, the couple accidentally slipped into the river. Bystanders immediately informed the local police that a couple had slipped into the river. While the cops had rescued Kamala’s husband, the woman could not be traced.

