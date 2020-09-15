STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

NRI dies after slipping at waterfalls in US

While the cops had rescued Kamala’s husband, the woman could not be traced. 
 

Published: 15th September 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 27-year-old NRI Polavarapu Kamala hailing from Gudlavalleru town of Krishna district allegedly drowned, while taking a selfie during her visit to Bald River Falls in Tennessee, the United States on Sunday. The woman used to work as a software engineer in Ohio along with her husband and had gone to the US, a few years ago to pursue higher education.

According to local reports, the incident took place on September 12 evening when the woman along with her husband had gone to Bald River Falls in Tennessee, after visiting a relative’s house in Atlanta. While taking a selfie, the couple accidentally slipped into the river. Bystanders immediately informed the local police that a couple had slipped into the river. While the cops had rescued Kamala’s husband, the woman could not be traced. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna district
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp