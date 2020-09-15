YSRC to demand CBI probe into Antarvedi, Amaravati, Fibernet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Apart from raising the pending issues of release of funds for the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package of Polavaram project, YSRC MPs are likely to demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Antarvedi temple chariot fire, irregularities in Amaravati land purchase and AP Fibernet project during the monsoon session of Parliament. Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a video conference with his party MPs on Monday, chalked out the strategy to be adopted in the monsoon session.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, YSRC Parliamentary Party leader PV Midhun Reddy said they would demand the Centre to take over probe into Antarvedi chariot fire at the earliest. “Some vested interests are hell bent on defaming the State government, which is delivering all the poll promises it made to people. Though the State police investigated the case, as fingers were pointed at the State government itself, we have already decided to hand over the probe to the CBI. We will ask the Centre to take up the probe at the earliest,’’ he said.

Similarly, the YSRC will also raise the issue of large scale irregularities in CRDA (Amaravati lands) and AP Fibernet Project, Midhun Reddy said, and added that the State government had already written to the Centre to initiate a CBI probe into the two issues and they would urge the Centre to permit the investigating agency to probe the matters.

Sources said by raising the issues of irregularities in CRDA and Fibernet, the YSRC wants to draw the attention of the entire nation to the alleged misdeeds of the previous TDP government in the two projects. The party is likely to highlight the issue of alleged insider trading, nepotism, corruption and breaking the oath of secrecy by the people in the office by leaking information of the capital location to benefit those leaders and people who are closely associated with the previous government.

The party MPs are also set to raise the benami transactions that took place in the land deals involving ministers and leaders of the then ruling party, besides redrawing the boundaries of capital area to suit their favoured few to keep their land holdings at an advantageous place.Similarly, the alleged irregularities that took place in the AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) right from the bidding process, will also be highlighted on the floor of the House.Apart from these issues, the YSRC will once again raise the issue of Special Category Status to the State as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Also, the MPs will seek reimbursement of Rs 3,232 crore by the Centre for the R&R package of Polavaram project and also release of Rs 30,000 crore due from it for the project execution. With regard to GST compensation, the YSRC will demand release of Rs 3,622 crore dues to the AP government from the Centre.

The YSRC will also urge the Ministry of Home Affairs to give approval for the Bill sent by the State government for abolishing the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. Though the Bill was sent to the Centre on January 27, there has been no response to it, Midhun Reddy said. The YSRC will also urge the Centre to give its nod for the Disha Act enacted by the State government to deal sternly with perpetrators of crime against women.

Other issues to be raised in Parliament

Release of Rs 582 crore due to AP from the Centre as per recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission for the period of 2015 to 2020 to Urban Local Bodies

Permission for setting up 13 new teaching hospitals in each of the proposed new districts to be carved out by the State government

Nod for constituting

separate SC and ST Commissions in the State

Inclusion of seven districts -- Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Prakasam, Anantapur, Kurnool and Chittoor - in the Garib Kalyan Yojana of the Centre to provide relief to the migrant workers who returned to their native places due to lockdown