Compromise on temple security during lockdown led to theft?

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu claimed that the three silver lion statues from the chariot kept in the shed near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam might have gone missing long ago, sources associated with the temple management said the theft might have occurred during lockdown as the officials compromised on security aspects.

The security contract for supplying manpower for performing duties in queue lines, outside premises, gates, parking areas and other places at the temple atop Indrakeeladri, downhill and at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam was given to Max Security Solutions.

Through this firm, around 170 personnel were engaged in the temple and another 10 for supervision and coordination. About 15 personnel from Special Protection Force (SPF) are also performing duties at the temple. With the temple closed from March 21, the authorities, in a cost-cutting measure, sacked over 50 per cent of the security agency employees. Sources said a negligible preference was given to security at entrance gates and sheds where the chariots and other valuables were preserved.

Soon after the temple reopened, the management called back 20 per cent of the staff to manage the devotees. “Since the temple authorities didn’t order that a person be posted near the shed and Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam, we did not deploy a person there,” an official from Max Security Solutions said.

Committing a theft is not possible during normal days since devotees and staff will be moving 24x7 and also suspected that it could be the handiwork of the temple staff, who know the places where the valuables are kept. The lost temple property is worth around `5 lakh.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Endowments Regional Joint Commissioner Murthy, appointed to probe the incident, reportedly sought the CCTV camera footage from March to till date to check whether the incident occurred before or during lockdown. “Based on his instructions, the temple staff is analysing the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused,” sources added.

Idol vandalised

A small idol of Sai Baba was found vandalised at Nidamanuru on Wednesday. Patamata police rushed to the spot and examined the scene. They suspected that it might be the handiwork of some troublemakers