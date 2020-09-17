STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pulichintala to see heavy inflows

The central water commission advised strict vigil as inflows to Somasila Dam in Nellore district in Pennar basin were increasing due to continuous rainfall in Anantapur and Kadapa districts.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of low-lying areas in Vijayawada being served food after they were shifted to a relief camp set up at IGMC Stadium, on Wednesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With officials increasing the discharge from Srisailam reservoir and Nagarjuna Sagar dam to over four lakh cusecs, Pulichintala project is expected to get four lakh cusecs of inflows, which would in turn be discharged to Prakasam Barrage. The officials sounded an alert in low-lying areas as more floodwater is expected to be discharged from Pulichintala.

“Due to the increased outflows from the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects of 4.10 lakh cusecs and 4 lakh cusecs respectively, and due to rainfall in the local catchment areas of Krishna river, inflows to the Pulichintala project is expected to gradually rise to over four lakh cusecs by 9 pm,” officials said in a statement released on Wednesday 8 pm. They advised caution in low-lying areas, especially downstream of Prakasam Barrage as the flood level would surge. At 8 pm, the barrage recorded an inflow of 2.03 lakh cusecs and after utilising 4,800 cusecs, the officials discharged a surplus of 2.03 lakh cusecs.

The central water commission advised strict vigil as inflows to Somasila Dam in Nellore district in Pennar basin were increasing due to continuous rainfall in Anantapur and Kadapa districts. “An inflow of 70,000 cusec is being realised in the reservoir, which is likely to attain its FRL by Thursday and the dam is likely to receive significant inflows above threshold on Friday also,” CWC’s flood advisory said. 

