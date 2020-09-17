STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 31.75 lakh gutka seized, 8 held 

Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths arrested eight persons for illegal transportation of banned tobacco products gutka and khaini on Wednesday. 

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 31.75 lakh, four vehicles, seven mobile phones and Rs 6.3 lakh cash were seized from the arrested during a raid at Gollapudi under the Bhavanipuram police station limits.  According to CTF officials, the prime accused Syed Sharfuddin (40) alias Khan hails from Bahadurpura in Hyderabad. A case was registered against them.

