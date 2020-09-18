STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga temple AEO files police complaint 

Three special teams constituted to speed up investigation; chariot not used for processions for past 17 months

Published: 18th September 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the three silver lion statues on the chariot stationed near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam were found  missing, Kanaka Durga temple AEO N Ramesh Babu on Thursday filed a complaint at One Town police station. In his complaint, the AEO said that the temple authorities have not taken out the chariot for procession after Ugadi last year. 

A couple of days ago, when Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam officials proposed engineering works on the temple premises, they found that the three silver lion statues on the chariot were missing. The gold appraiser of the devasthanam and other officials confirmed that statues were stolen, Ramesh Babu said.  

Responding to the complaint, Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu said that an FIR has been registered in this connection. Three special teams were constituted to speed up investigation. One Town CI P Venkateswarlu said, “We are verifying the photographs and videos of the chariot covered with tarpaulin.”  Temple Trust Board Committee chairman P Somi Naidu said that the chariot was not used for processions for the past 17 months. Last year, after the procession during Ugadi, it was covered with a tarpaulin, he said.

“We have also verified from the store rooms after the silver lion statues were found missing from the chariot,” he added.Elaborating, Somi Naidu said that the security agency entrusted with the task of providing security in the temple, (Max Security Agency), recently stated that the statues were not handed over to them. “In this regard, we have filed a complaint with the One Town police,” he said.

Meanwhile, EO MV Suresh Babu said that he does not have the store room keys. “When we didn’t find the silver lion statues in the store room, we have registered a complaint with the police,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanaka Durga temple
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp