Vijayawada police on lookout for chariot polisher

On Thursday, temple Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) N Ramesh Babu filed a complaint at One Town police station.

Published: 19th September 2020 07:44 AM

Image of Vijayawada police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As part of investigating the missing of three silver lion statues from the chariot stationed near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD), Vijayawada police and clues team visited the temple here on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Crimes) Koteswara Rao inspected the shed where the chariot was kept.

On Thursday, temple Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) N Ramesh Babu filed a complaint at One Town police station. In his complaint, he stated that they noticed missing of the three silver lion statues on the chariot, while conducting a general inspection as per the directions of Vijayawada police in the wake of Antarvedi chariot fire.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said that three special teams were constituted to carry out investigation, adding that a dedicated team is verifying the CCTV footage recorded from March to September. During the course of investigation, the Central Crime Station (CCS) officials came to know that the contract of polishing the silver chariot was given to one private company Sri Sarvani Industries at a cost of Rs 47,000, from which one Venkat took the work order.

“Venkat is at large. A manhunt has been launched to trace him,” sources said. “We are trying to collect chance fingerprints from the crime scene,” sources added. On the other hand, the CCS police are also suspecting the role of temple staff and questioned three officials, including Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu and recorded their statements.

