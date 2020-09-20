Make Dasara festival atop Indrakeeladri a grand success: Andhra Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao directed the officials of VMC, endowments, revenue and fire departments to make Dasara festival a grand success. In a review meeting held with the district officials and temple staff on Saturday, Vellampalli reviewed the arrangements for the nine-day festivities beginning from October 17.

He said only 10,000 devotees, who book tickets online, will be allowed for darshan per day in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions. He instructed the officials to organise Dasara festival on the lines of TTD Brahmotsavams.

He asked the officials to monitor devotee movement by setting up a dedicated control room. “Devotees should observe social distancing. People aged below 10 and above 60 years are not allowed for darshan,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams EO MV Suresh Babu said that advanced darshan tickets booking for Dasara festival was opened for devotees. The EO said the devotees can book tickets from temple website https://kanakadurgamma.org/DarshanBundleBooking where one can select the time slots according to their choice.

He said the temple will be thrown open for darshan till 8 pm. “Taking a bath in the river before darshan and tonsuring hair were prohibited this year due to Covid-19. . All devotees must wear face masks,” the EO said.