SI harassed by seniors: DGP Sawang orders inquiry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the news reports appeared in various vernacular TV channels and rumours spread on social media platforms that Eluru police allegedly harassed and suspended one Sub-Inspector (SI) rank officer Allu Durga Rao, who recently died of Covid-19, Director General of Police (DGP) Damodar Gautam Sawang directed Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police KV Mohana Rao to conduct a departmental inquiry on the issue on Saturday.

The DGP also instructed the Deputy Inspector General of Police and other senior officials to visit the family of the officer and redress their grievances. On September 14, Durga Rao, who was attached to Chillakallu police station, died, while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Vijayawada.

Family members alleged that Durga Rao, who earlier worked in Eluru in various wings, was sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR) without any valid reason. Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu also assured the department’s support to the bereaved family members.