Vijayawada police turn the heat on punters as IPL season begins, step up vigil against betting 

The police are tracking all movements of previous offenders and monitoring the activities of punters and bookies (who were arrested in the past on similar charges) in the city.

Published: 20th September 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-



By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In order crack the whip against bookies operating in the city, Vijayawada police has constituted special teams to control cricket betting activity during the IPL season, which began on Saturday. 

On Friday, the Vijayawada police busted one such hi-tech cricket betting racket and seized related equipment from their possession. During the raid, the police have also noticed that the accused shifted their base to Vijayawada from East Godavari district for expanding their illegal business.  

According to reliable police sources, these gangs take rented accommodations under the guise of couples, college students and businessmen on the outskirts of Vijayawada, through their friends and family members. It is also believed that a few gangs operate through mobile apps and WhatsApp groups. 

The police are tracking all movements of previous offenders and monitoring the activities of punters and bookies (who were arrested in the past on similar charges) in the city. Villages near Kankipadu, Pamarru, Penamaluru, Ibrahimpatnam, Nunna, Vuyyur, Payakapuram and other colonies on the city’s  outskirts have, of late, become a haven for the bookies.  

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harshavardhan Raja said that youth are increasingly getting lured to cricket betting. He said efforts are being made to arrest the culprits responsible from giving cricket a “bad name”. 

“Special teams have been formed to monitor and book the punters. With the spread of internet and WhatsApp, the bookies are frequently changing their hideouts, challenging the law enforcement officials,” Harshavardhan Raja said. The DCP appealed to the public to be on alert for suspicious elements/movements in their apartments and residential areas. 

Bookies back in pavilion


