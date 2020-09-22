Andhra HC extends status quo on three-capital move

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday extended status quo on the government’s three-capital move and abrogation of the Capital Region Development Authority Act till October 5. A division bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice Durgaprasad Rao and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, issued the orders and directed the government to file counter-affidavits to additional petitions filed on the issues. Similarly, it directed the Centre to either file affidavits or submit a memo stating that the one already submitted would suffice.

Senior lawyer Nishad Gupta, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that the chief secretary did not file a counter on the proposed construction of a government guest house in Vizag to which Advocate General Sriram objected saying that there was no link between the guest house and the capital issue. However, he said the counter was ready.

The petitioners insisted that the Director of Economics and Statistics should submit a report on the expenditure incurred on Amaravati in the last five years and sought a direction to that effect. After hearing arguments of both sides, the court extended the status quo and deferred hearing to October 5. It said from then on, it would conduct daily hearings and decide whether to do so either through video conferencing or in court.