Cargo services to help APSRTC Vijayawada zone recoup losses
Published: 22nd September 2020 07:59 AM | Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 07:59 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to improve revenue and recover losses incurred during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the Vijayawada zone of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to expand its cargo and logistics services so as to reach out to more traders.
A poster in this regard was unveiled by executive director G Venkateswara Rao in the presence of regional manager G Nagendra Prasad and deputy chief commercial manager K Sreenivasa Rao here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Venkateswara Rao said the corporation has struck a deal with various departments and fixed tariff for transporting 10 tonnes of goods through DGT buses at Rs 500 for a 50 km radius.
Elaborating further, Rao said goods weighing three tonnes and above can be picked up from offices of the business establishments by the DGT buses or lorry. Other features include a five per cent discount for those availing the cargo facility thrice a month; five per cent commission to agents; no toll, GST, postponement and cancellation charges; and setting up a central monitoring cell. For bookings, interested can contact district coordinators Prasad Reddy-(Krishna)- 7382904936, Madhav- (West Godavari)- 9949052004 and Kavitha-(Guntur)-9381243835.