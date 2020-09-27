Prisons department to set up fuel stations in Andhra to shore up revenue

Phanindra Papasani By

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Prisons and Correctional Services is planning to set up fuel stations on the premises of jails across the State on the lines of Telangana. Also, the department is mulling setting up stalls in all shopping malls and public places where customers can purchase the products made by the inmates.

When contacted, the department officials said they are searching for all the possible ways to increase the revenue and earn profits through sale of products made by inmates. Around 10 fuel stations are being operated by the Prisons department in the State, whereas neighbouring Telangana has 21 and another four stations are getting ready for inauguration.

In all the fuel stations, inmates and released prisoners were appointed as staff, pump operators and cleaning staff. Also, the inmates were given training in carpentry, agriculture, tailoring, weaving, soap making and other fields under vocational courses.

“During the lockdown period, the inmates of Vijayawada jail stitched over 20 lakh face masks. The inmate received `2 per mask. Similarly, soaps and disinfectant cleaners manufactured by the inmates have a huge demand in the market across the State,” said Vijayawada jail superintendent K Raghu.

Meanwhile, the prisons department generated an annual turnover of `15.62 crore through sale of different products such as soaps, disinfectant cleaners, agriculture products, weaving and others by its inmates in 2019 while its Telangana counterpart generated a whopping `599.89 crore, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Blame it on the poor performance in utilising the available manpower and lack of infrastructure, the State failed to utilise the resources while the other States succeeded in generating revenue. States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Delhi are performing better in terms of engaging the inmates in activities like agriculture, handloom and manufacturing other products based on their interest and educational qualifications.

The data also shows that inmates in AP prisons were being paid less when compared to States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and TS. “In AP, the inmate is getting only `70 for skilled, `50 for semi-skilled and `30 for unskilled which is less when compared to TS.