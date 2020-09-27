VMC to collect cleaning charges from vacant plot owners

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With vacant lands in the city getting flooded with rainwater and becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to collect charges from the owners of vacant plots which have been left unattended for the past few years.

Following the complaints by a section of residents, the Corporation had asked the owners of vacant plots to clear the bushes and garbage and arrange fencing to their properties. However, only a few owners have responded to the order of the Corporation.

In all, 15,000 vacant plots are spread across 59 divisions in the city and the civic body has set a target to earn `133 crore from Vacant Land Tax (VLT) this fiscal. However, several vacant plots especially in Andhra Prabha Colony, Ajit Singh Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Bhavanipuram, Auto Nagar and Chitti Nagar are filled with waste.

In order to prevent vector-borne diseases this monsoon, the public health department officials with the support of ward volunteers have conducted a survey in the city. Unable to find the owners of 2,399 vacant plots, the town planning staff have installed boards which have been left unattended for the past few years, officials said.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) D Venkata Lakshmi said recently, the public health department officials have launched a special drive and started clearing the accumulated waste in the plots and started collecting charges from the owners. In case, the plot owners failed to pay charges on time, penalty will be imposed on them, she said.

Venkata Lakshmi pointed out that the civic body has been finding it tough to identify and contact the vacant plot owners as majority of them are NRIs. However, a section of vacant plot owners, who are residing in and around the city, has started approaching the Corporation after receiving notices and cleared the piled up waste and garbage on the premises.