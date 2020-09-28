Krishna police counsel 1,857 history-sheeters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police conducted counselling sessions for history-sheeters, Known Depredators (KDs) and Dossier Criminals (DCs) in all the stations across the district on Sunday.

The police warned of stern action against them if they were found indulging in anti-social activities.

As per the instructions of Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu, all the station house officers (SHOs) and sub-inspectors (SIs) conducted counselling for 1,857 history-sheeters, KDs and DCs across the district.

The police said the movement of old criminals, history-sheeters and trouble-mongers was being tracked.

The police officers told them that the department is providing employment opportunities for the reformed criminals.