People in low-lying areas shifted to relief camp

In this regard, Imtiaz has directed the West tahsildar to keep vigil on the low-lying areas in Bhavanipuram and prevent the residents from thronging the ghats for taking photographs. 

Published: 28th September 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Most reservoirs in the state on both Krishna and Godavari rivers were filled to the brim, and heavy rains were recorded in the catchment areas.

Most reservoirs in the state on both Krishna and Godavari rivers were filled to the brim, and heavy rains were recorded in the catchment areas. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With inflows into River Krishna increasing near Prakasam Barrage, Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials concerned to devise an action plan to tackle the flood situation by shifting residents from low-lying areas to safer locations. 

At a review meeting held here, Imtiaz called upon tahsildars of Jaggaiahpet, Vedadri and Kanchikacherla in the upstream Prakasam Barrage and Penamaluru, Thotlavalluru and Kankipadu in the downstream to monitor the situation and alert the public of Ravela and Ghani Atkuru villages. 

Measures should be taken to prevent the residents from travelling by motor boats on River Krishna between Pedda Lanka and Chinna Lanka in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, he said.In Vijayawada, low-lying areas in Krishna Lanka, including Ramalingeswara Nagar and Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, were again inundated, paralysing normal life. 

A team of officials from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and revenue department reached the localities and started shifting the residents to rehabilitation centre set up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. 

He also cautioned the public not to visit River Krishna for bathing and swimming and cautioned the cattle rearers against thronging the river banks. 

Meanwhile, the road connectivity to Amaravathi town in Guntur district (spiritual town) has been affected as Kondaveeti Vagu (rivulet) inundated the area. Several agriculture fields were also marooned, according to irrigation officials.

