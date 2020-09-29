Floodwater enters low-lying areas in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flood fury of Krishna continues unabated, inundating thousands of hectares of standing crops along its flood banks on both sides.

Second-level warning issued at Prakasam Barrage on Sunday night continues to be in force with heavy inflows continuing at a steady pace.

According to irrigation department officials, at 5 pm inflow at Prakasam Barrage was at 5.77 lakh cusecs while the outflow from the barrage was 6.46 lakh cusecs.

At 6 pm flood discharge from Pulichintala project was 6.05 lakh cusecs, while inflow to the project was 5.77 lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Md Imtiaz, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and MLAs Simhadri Ramesh Babu and Vasanta Krishna Prasad carried out ground-level inspection in the low-lying areas.

He directed the officials concerned to shift the people residing in low-lying areas to rehabilitation centres.

Considering the hardships being faced by the public in the downstream Prakasam Barrage during the floods to River Krishna, the government has sanctioned Rs 204 crore for constructing two barrages near Chodavaram in Penamaluru mandal and another at Bandikolanka in Mopidevi mandal, the Collector said.

Land acquisition in this regard will commence shortly, he added.

Govt urged to complete retaining wall

Vijayawada: Several residents in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Taraka Rama Nagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar and Yanamalakuduru were seen wading through waist-deep water carrying their valuables to safer locations. “Majority of residents of low-lying areas are daily wagers. It is a risk for us to shift the valuables to safer locations during floods,” M Prem Kumar, a resident said. “We are requesting the government to allocate us house sites in any part of the city or else complete the construction of the retaining wall,” he added.