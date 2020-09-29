STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada rains: Residents complain of poor facilities at relief camp

Till Sunday, the relief camp sheltered only 200 persons. All of them resided in low-lying areas such as Krishna Lanka, Ranigari Thota, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranadev Nagar and Tarakarama Nagar. 

Published: 29th September 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

A boy draws water from a public tap for drinking purpose at a submerged locality in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Residents of low-lying areas in downstream Prakasam Barrage, who were shifted to the rehabilitation centre at IGMC Stadium, on Monday complained about delay in supply of food and other basic facilities at the centre. 

Till Sunday, the relief camp sheltered only 200 persons. All of them resided in low-lying areas such as Krishna Lanka, Ranigari Thota, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranadev Nagar and Tarakarama Nagar. 

As Irrigation officials lifted 70 gates to release around 7 lakh cusecs of water late Sunday night following copious inflows in River Krishna near Prakasam Barrage, around 650 more were shifted to the stadium on Monday, VMC officials said.

A few victims, who carried essentials with them to the rehabilitation centre, were seen cooking food. Those who left their belongings at their houses depended on the food supplied by the VMC. 

One of the victims, K Mutyalamma of Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, said, “There is a delay in supply of food to us. It has become a tough task to feed my children due to unavailability of milk. I left my belongings at my house. We are being supplied food three times a day, but the problem is, it is supplied on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. For a family of four, we are not getting sufficient food,” she said. 

