KL varsity, Indo Euro Sync ink tech cooperation pact 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University inked pact with Indo Euro Sync (IES) to provide internships for students in German companies.

The MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between KLU and IES and provide opportunities to students and faculty to learn from the best practices of German Technologies. Training and skill development programmes will also be held for students and faculty in Robotics, Mechatronics, Automatic Controls, IoT etc.

The MoU was signed by Indo Euro Sync CEO Raj VVN and KLU V-C Dr LSS Reddy.