Photo exhibition highlights legacy of Pingali Venkayya

VIJAYAWADA: AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that Pingali Venkayya designed the national flag drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi. Vishnu participated in the photo exhibition on ‘’Our National Flag- Our Self-Respect organised by the AP Photography Academy marking the centenary anniversary of first draft design of national flag at the Bapu Museum here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he commended the efforts of the photography academy for organising a photo expo in the memory of Pingali Venkayya. “Our national flag stands as a testament to the unity in diversity. Every individual should feel proud as the freedom fighter hailed from Krishna district,” Vishnu said.

Pingali Venkayya’s granddaughter Radha, who also visited the expo, said that she was extremely happy as the expo highlighted the legacy of the national flag designer. “Earlier, majority of them are unaware of my grandfather’s efforts. After CM Jagan called on Seethamahalakshmi, daughter of the late freedom fighter, everyone is recognising us,” Radha said.