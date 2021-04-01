STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada reels under searing heat

At some locations, public are seen consuming coconut water and buttermilk to stay hydrated following the sudden increase in temperature. 

Published: 01st April 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters cover their faces to protect themselves from the scorching sun on MG Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada reeled under a severe heatwave on Wednesday as mercury shot up to 43 degree Celsius, which is the highest in the month of March in at least 10 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In 2020, the city recorded the highest 38.9 degree Celsius in March. 

According to the readings mentioned in the Indian Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, the heatwave conditions will continue in Vijayawada on Thursday and Friday with mercury levels touching 40 degree Celsius. As the temperature soared, major roads in the city including Mahatma Gandhi Road (Bandar Road), Karl Marx Road (Eluru Road) and others wore a deserted look in the afternoon. 

At some locations, public are seen consuming coconut water and buttermilk to stay hydrated following the sudden increase in temperature.Tirupati recorded 42.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The heatwave conditions will continue in the temple town for the next couple of days. Similar is the case in Kurnool, the mercury rose to 41.7 degree Celsius, followed by Anantapur (41.6) Nellore (41.5), Kakinada (37.8) and Visakhapatnam (35).

The Met department said maximum temperature is likely to remain 2 to 4 degrees above normal at many places in the State in the next four to five days. Besides, it has also predicted partial cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering above 35 degree Celsius respectively in the major cities across the State from Saturday.

