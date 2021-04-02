Five special RTC buses for Vijayawada students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah directed APSRTC Vijayawada region officials to operate five special buses from Saturday to help students reach their respective destinations after school and college hours. Only students with bus passes are allowed to board these five special buses, which helps streamline traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

Addressing a press conference at the R&B guest house here on Thursday, Venkataramaiah said that the RTC Vijayawada region has a fleet of 412 city buses including metro and ordinary services under six bus depots. A total of 5,234 trips are operated by the 412 buses covering 1.23 lakh km per day covering urban and non-urban areas. “Instructions were given to the RTC officials to conduct a study in the city,” he said.

Based on the report submitted by the officials, instructions were given to them to operate five special buses—three between Benz Circle and Kankipadu and two between City Bus Port and Kankipadu from Saturday, the minister said, adding that a similar survey will be conducted in Vizag.