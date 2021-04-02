Five arrested for posing as cops, duping people in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district police on Thursday arrested five persons and recovered 250 grams of gold, two four-wheelers, four motorcycles, Rs 51,000 cash and six kg of ganja from them. The accused were caught during a surprise check held near Choutapalli in Gudivada rural mandal. The accused were identified as Musunuru Venkanna (33), Musunuru Murali Krishna (38), M Kasi Viswanath (40), Ipuru Naresh (30) and Kilari Soma Venkata Durga Ganesh Kumar (41).

The modus operandi of the accused is to dupe the public in the guise of the police and Vigilance officials and extort money by conducting surprise checks. Disclosing the details to mediapersons, Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that 20 cases were registered against the accused in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Out of which, 12 cases were registered in Krishna district alone. Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, he said that they used to threaten the public by pointing out that their records are not in order or falsely accuse them of possessing ganja or liquor by conducting surprise checks.

Besides, one of the members in the gang would sit inside the car pretending to be a senior official while the others threaten and extort money. The accused have also robbed three gold bangles and a mangalsutra from a woman at gunpoint by entering a house in Gudivada on the pretext of being potential tenants. The SP commended the efforts of the CCS and Gudivada police for nabbing the accused and gave away rewards to them.