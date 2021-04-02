STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Five arrested for posing as cops, duping people in Vijayawada

Accused cheat public in guise of police and Vigilance officials and extort money

Published: 02nd April 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district police on Thursday arrested five persons and recovered 250 grams of gold, two four-wheelers, four motorcycles, Rs 51,000 cash and six kg of ganja from them. The accused were caught during a surprise check held near Choutapalli in Gudivada rural mandal. The accused were identified as Musunuru Venkanna (33), Musunuru Murali Krishna (38), M Kasi Viswanath (40), Ipuru Naresh (30) and Kilari Soma Venkata Durga Ganesh Kumar (41). 

The modus operandi of the accused is to dupe the public in the guise of the police and Vigilance officials and extort money by conducting surprise checks. Disclosing the details to mediapersons, Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that 20 cases were registered against the accused in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Out of which, 12 cases were registered in Krishna district alone. Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, he said that they used to threaten the public by pointing out that their records are not in order or falsely accuse them of possessing ganja or liquor by conducting surprise checks.

Besides, one of the members in the gang would sit inside the car pretending to be a senior official while the others threaten and extort money. The accused have also robbed three gold bangles and a mangalsutra from a woman at gunpoint by entering a house in Gudivada on the pretext of being potential tenants. The SP commended the efforts of the CCS and Gudivada police for nabbing the accused and gave away rewards to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna district
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp