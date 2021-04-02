Minor girl sexually assaulted in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a degree student under Machavaram police station limits late Wednesday night.

The Machavaram police said that the minor girl and the accused were in a relationship for the past few months. Recently, the girl’s mother caught the duo red-handed while roaming on the streets. Upon receiving a complaint from the girl’s mother, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act and the girl was shifted to the New Government General Hospital for medical check-up.