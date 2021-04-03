KLU sets record for largest techno-management fest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University has made it to the ‘India World Record’ for conduct ing SAMYAK-2021, the largest techno-management fest with participation of over 1,00,000 students and for taking all the precautionary measures to conduct the event safely during the pandemic. The event was also the first of its kind to completely avoid the use of disposable plastics, thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

KL Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor Dr. LSS Reddy received the ‘India World Record’ from Indian Book of Records Honorary Director & Adjudicator and Supreme Court advocate Dr GVNRSSS Vara Prasad. Over 10,000 students participated in SAMYAK-2021 each day in 217 events. Blockchain technology based certificates were awarded to all the participants by DLT Labs for the first time in India.