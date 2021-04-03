Vijayawada police counsel 30 youngsters after clash over online game

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police counselled 30 youngsters after clash between two groups over an online game.

The incident happened late Thursday night when 30 youngsters belonging to Davajigudem village and Pratap Nagar divided into two groups and attacked each other over an online game 'Free Fire' at the Gannavaram government school grounds.

While one person suffered cut injuries, three others sustained minor injuries in the attack and were admitted to the Gannavaram government general hospital.

Following the incident, Gannavaram Circle Inspector K Shivaji summoned all the youngsters involved in the group clash along with their parents and gave counselling to them not to indulge in such anti-social activities.

He also warned them of opening rowdy sheets if they were found creating law and order problem in the village. "All the youngsters are below 20 years of age. Some of them completed Intermediate and are pursuing degree courses in various colleges. Since it's the first incident, we gave counselling to them not to repeat such incidents in future," the CI said.

The CI also told parents to monitor the activities of their children.