Village volunteer, family in Krishna district 'ostracised' for travelling with evicted man

While returning to the village, Praveen Kumar's family boarded an auto in which one Vijay Babu, who was evicted from the village seven years ago, was also travelling.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:30 AM

Ostrasication, Shaming, lynching

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a case of extreme high-handedness, a village volunteer and his family were reportedly ostracised by the village elders for travelling with a person who was evicted from the village in the past.

The incident, which took place at Gollagudem village in Agiripalli mandal of Krishna district on March 7, came to light on Friday with the volunteer approaching Agiripalli police.

According to sources, the village volunteer Gampa Praveen Kumar (28), a resident of Gollagudem village, reportedly went to a church in Gorantla village of Guntur district on March 7 along with his parents Gampa Pangideswara Rao and Dhanalakshmi.

While returning to the village, Praveen Kumar's family boarded an auto in which one Vijay Babu, who was evicted from the village seven years ago, was also travelling.

However, they have no idea of the identity of the person in the auto. While travelling in the auto, another villager Gampa Rathaiah, who belongs to the same caste of Praveen, took a photo and posted it on WhatsApp groups and informed the village heads.

The village elders called the family members and demanded an explanation as to why they shared an auto with the evicted person. Praveen said he had nothing to do with the evicted person and that it was a coincidence.

Despite explaining the incident, the village heads imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Praveen and asked the family to leave the village if they failed to pay the amount.

When Praveen’s mother Dhanalakshmi questioned their high-handedness and unfair judgement, the village heads allegedly attacked her and abused the family. Later, in order to solve the issue in an amicable manner, Praveen went to pay Rs 5,000 to the village heads on March 28.

Much to his shock, the village heads insulted him and warned villagers that anyone in the village who speaks or helps Praveen’s family would meet the same fate and invite a fine of Rs 10,000. When contacted, Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu and Agiripalli Sub-Inspector were unable for comment.

