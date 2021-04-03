Water supply to be hit in Vijayawada due to interconnecting works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With works on interconnecting 10 MGD water plant to the newly constructed reservoir at Kobbarithota Ambedkar area, water supply to a few localities will be affected on Saturday and Sunday. The areas where water supply will be affected are JD Nagar, Donka Road, Lakshmipathi Nagar, Bapuji Road, New RTC Colony, Electricity Colony among others.