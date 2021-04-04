‘Ensure smooth conduct of ZPTC, MPTC elections’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed officials concerned to take steps for the smooth conduct of ZPTC and MPTC elections. Polling will be held between 7 am and 5 pm at the 2,409 polling stations set up across the district on April 8 and the results will be declared on April 10. As many as 917 highly sensitive polling stations were identified in the district.

In a video link conference held with the officials at his camp office here on Saturday, Imtiaz said that 1,631 candidates are contesting the elections. He instructed the officials to conduct training sessions for polling staff on Sunday, for micro observers on Monday and for counting staff on Tuesday.

The Collector informed that due to various reasons, elections are not being held in Penamaluru, Machilipatnam and Jaggayyapeta mandals.

During the course of the meeting, election observer JVN Subramanyam directed the polling staff to provide drinking water to the voters and strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines on the polling day.

He directed the officials to take steps to distribute masks and sanitisers at the polling stations.

Joint Collectors K Madhavi Latha, K Mohan Rao and L Siva Shankar and other officials were present.