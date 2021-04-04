STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

These para swimmers make waves

Athletes from Krishna shine at national event, script success stories overcoming obstacles.

Published: 04th April 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Para swimmers win laurels for Krishna district in the recently held National Para Swimming Championship; 

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Annapureddy Lakshman Rao, a 35-year-old para swimmer and his team from Vijayawada, have made the Krishna district proud by winning four gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the 20th National Para Swimming Championship held in Bengaluru from March 20 to 22. In all, Andhra Pradesh has won 20 medals in various categories, among them 10 were won by Lakshman Rao’s team.

Born without any health complications, Rao was afflicted by polio when he was five. He underwent many surgeries right from his childhood but none of them made him walk properly. He completed his Intermediate, and then took up odd jobs. As per the advice of his doctors, Rao underwent training for swimming at the age of 20 under Tirumalai Kumar, an employee with South Central Railway (SCR) in 2005. The same year, Rao participated in various national level championships held in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and Udaipur. In 2007, the para swimmer won a bronze medal in Asian Games held in Malaysia. 

Para swimmers win laurels for Krishna district in the recently held National Para Swimming Championship; 

After learning about the achievements of para swimmer on various media, five more differently abled persons started training under Lakshman Rao. In the recently held event in Bengaluru, Lakshman Rao won two gold medals and one silver medal under S5 (disability swimming classification). 

While the remaining five para swimmers won the medals at the national event including Md Karimullah (42), a tailor. Karimullah drew inspiration from Lakshman Rao and learnt swimming from him. He won a silver medal in 50 metres breaststroke and a bronze medal in backstroke.“I owe my success to Lakshman Rao and the management of the Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool at Gandhi Nagar. They always stood by me and encouraged my talent,” he says.

In the women’s category, Sk Salma (35) started training under Lakshman Rao since 2019. “I won a gold medal in 100 metres breaststroke. My dream is to represent the State at various national events,’’ says Salma, who believes that support makes the greatest difference to the differently abled. 

Another para swimmer, G Jitendra (14), a student of a special child school, also started learning swimming from Lakshman Rao since 2013. He won a silver medal in 200 metres freestyle. Another 14-year-old B Mohit won three medals in the sub-junior category that includes a gold in 100 metres freestyle and two silver in 50 metres in freestyle. 

A 49-year-old G Gopal Das Mukherjee, who is also a part of Rao’s team, won a silver medal in breast hook. “After winning the medals in the national event held in Bengaluru, we met District Collector A Md Imtiaz and sought his support for providing us employment based on our eligibility. He assured us of providing jobs and also gave a cash incentive of `2,000 each from his own pocket,” says Lakshman Rao. He said that he was ready to nurture the budding sports talents with the support of the VMC officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Para Swimming Championship
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp