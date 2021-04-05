Special prayers mark Easter

VIJAYAWADA: Easter Sunday, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ was celebrated with devotion and fervour by the Christian community at prominent churches in the city and elsewhere in Krishna district. Faithful thronged various churches on the occasion of Easter to attend special prayer service, marking the culmination of the Holy Week. Midnight masses were held in churches to mark the occasion. A large number of people took part in the midnight special service at Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine and St Peter’s Cathedral Church, One Town which were well-decorated and illuminated. With the candles in hand, the faithful took out processions amid recitation of baptismal oaths.
