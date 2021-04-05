Traffic cop’s house set afire in Gudivada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, unknown miscreants set the house of a traffic constable on fire in Gudivada on Sunday morning. None was injured in the incident as the constable Praveen Kumar and his family were in a hospital when the incident happened. Praveen has been working in Gudivada for the past two years.

According to Gudivada police, the incident happened around 7 am and the neighbours alerted Praveen after they noticed smoke emanating from the house. When Praveen reached home, he was shocked to see all the furniture, home appliances and other items gutted. The loss is pegged at `1 lakh. He also found a kerosene bottle in the house. “The miscreants might have gained entry into the house through the windows and set the house on fire,” Praveen said.

Gudivada DSP N Satyanandam said a thorough investigation will be conducted and all the details will be collected from the scene. “We are also verifying the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants,” he added.

It is learnt that the Gudivada police reportedly took two persons into custody suspecting their involvement after verifying the footage of CCTVs installed in an adjacent house. “The accused might have had some issue with the constable. We are probing the case from all angles,” the police said.