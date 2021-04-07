Pedestrian-friendly streets our priority: VMC chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Streets for People Challenge, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials along with evaluation committee members on Tuesday inspected Site A- Sivalayam Street and Satyanarayanapuram and Site B- VAMBAY Colony to take stock of the progress of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that the objective of the visit was mainly focused on ground assessment to understand the adaptability and anticipated challenges in implementing pilot interventions under Streets for People Challenge.

During his visit, he interacted with Satyanarayanapuram corporator Sarvani Murthy and explained the proposed tactile pilot interventions like carriageway reduction, traffic streamlining (one-way of Satyanarayanapuram main road and Giri Road), provision for footpaths, landscaping elements and site clearances. The corporator extended his support to the VMC to implement the planned S4P interventions.

VMC deputy city planner Ajay Kumar and UN-Habitat city coordinator Imran Basha explained the proposed strategies emphasising carriage widths, parking area demarcations, pedestrian footpaths, parking provision for the local shopkeepers, access roads and junction improvements in the site to the municipal commissioner.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) and Nodal Officer for S4P challenge U Sarada Devi said that consultations would be carried out with stakeholders, shopkeepers and the residents. The VMC chief directed the officials concerned to carry out the site markings, site preparation and removal of encroachments to implement the tactile interventions.